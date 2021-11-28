Kanpur | Jagran Sports Desk: Shreyas Iyer scripted history on Sunday afternoon in Kanpur in the ongoing Test match between India and New Zealand, after scoring a half-century in the second inning of the match. The right handed middle order batter became the first Indian to score a century and a half-century on debut in the same test match. World over, Shreyas is the tenth batter to surpass the landmark.

Shreyas was handed his Test cap by Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar. Shreyas scored a century in the first inning followed by an important 65 runs knock on the fourth day of test match, to place India in a fightable position in the Kanpur test match. After Tea on day 4 of the test match, the hosts have managed to extend their lead against New Zealand by over 250 runs.

After receiving test cap from Gavaskar, Iyer broke legend’s debut test record too

In what ended up being cited as a dream test debut for an Indian, Shreyas Iyer received his debut test cap from Sunil Gavaskar, one of the finest Indian batters of all time. In an ironic sequence of developments, Shreyas Iyer has now scored more runs on his test debut than Sunil Gavaskar.

While Sunil Gavaskar scored a total of 132 runs (65 and 67* runs) in his debut test match against West Indies in the Port of Spain, Shreyas Iyer scored a total of 170 runs (105 and 65 runs) in his Test debut match.

Shreyas Iyer also became the third Indian, after Dilawar Hussain and Sunil Gavaskar, to knock off half-centuries in both innings of his debut test match.

In the first inning, Shreyas scored 105 off 171 balls, which made him the 16th Indian batter to score a century on Test debut. The Indian players to score a century on Test debut are Mohammad Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, among others.

