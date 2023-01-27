IND vs NZ 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs New Zealand: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20I Match In Ranchi 7:00 PM IST January 27, Friday

Indian players celebrate a wicket during the 3rd ODI match against New Zealand, at Holkar Cricket Stadium, in Indore on Tuesday. India won by 90 runs. (ANI Photo)

India will take on New Zealand in the first T20I of the three-match series in Ranchi on Friday. Hardik Pandya-led India are on a high after a thumping 3-0 clean sweep in the ODI series against New Zealand.

In absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India will have the youngsters in their batting department starting with openers Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan. The youngsters will look for another series win in the home series.

TOSS: The 1st T20I match toss between India and New Zealand will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Time: January 24, 7 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

IND vs NZ 1st T20I Dream 11

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

IND vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Ben Lister/Jacob Duffy.

Squads:

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rippon, Dane Cleaver, Henry Shipley, Ben Lister.