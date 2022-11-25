IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Tim Southee Becomes First Player To Achieve This Rare Feat

Veteran New Zealand pacer Tim Southee has bagged a rare record to his name as he completed 200 ODI wickets on Friday. With two hundred wickets in the 50-over format coupled with 300 Test wickets and 100 T20I scalps, he is the first bowler to do so in international cricket.

Southee grabbed his 200th ODI wicket in the first match of the series against India at Eden Park in Auckland. Men in Blue skipper Shikhar Dhawan became Southee's 200th wicket. Southee returned with the figures of 3-73 in his 10 overs spell.

The 33-year-old has 347 Test wickets and 134 T20I scalps to his name. Now, his ODI wicket tally increased to 202. Southee has now become the fifth Kiwi bowler to enter the 200 ODI-wicket club. Former spinner Daniel Vettori is leading the chart with 297 wickets followed by Kyle Mills (240), Chris Harris (203), and Chris Cairns (200).

Playing in his 149th ODI, Southee is the second-fastest Kiwi bowler to complete 200 scalps. Mills tops this list among New Zealand bowlers, having taken 200 scalps in 135 ODIs.

He is the 38th bowler to clinch 200 or more wickets in the ODI format. Sri Lanka legend Muttiah Muralitharan is the leading wicket-taker in 50-over cricket with record-breaking 534 wickets in 350 matches.