IND vs NED, T20 WC 2022 Live Score: India To Take On Netherlands In First-Ever T20I

India will take on Netherlands in their second Super 12 encounter in Group 2 of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Thursday.





Rohit Sharma-led side won their opening fixture against Pakistan on a memorable day at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Whereas, the Netherlands came close to victory against Bangladesh but settled with a nine-run defeat.





The match will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground, a day after when rain played spoilsport in both matches in Melbourne. However, it is expected to be a full 40-over affair as rain prediction is only limited to light showers that too around toss.