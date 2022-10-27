IND vs NED, T20 WC 2022 Live Score: India To Take On Netherlands In First-Ever T20I

-
10:56 AM
India vs Netherlands Live Score Updates: Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Breaking Another Record!
In-form Virat Kohli is 73 runs away from completing 1000 runs in the T20I World Cups. Former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene is the only batter to have scored 1000-plus runs in T20 World Cups.
-
10:52 AM
India vs Netherlands Live Score Updates: Full Details On Where To Watch The Match Live In India
Here's your guide on how to watch the match live on tv and online in India.
More details here: T20 World Cup 2022, India Vs Netherlands: When And Where To Watch IND Vs NED Match Live Online And On TV
-
10:47 AM
India vs Netherlands Live Score Updates: Virat Kohli Is In Great Touch!
After the heroics against Pakistan, Virat Kohli made it into the T20I top 10 player rankings on Wednesday.
Read more here: T20I Player Rankings: Virat Kohli Climbs To No.9 Spot After Masterclass Knock Against Pakistan
-
10:40 AM
India vs Netherlands Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma-Led Side To Play With Unchanged XI
India are in no mood of making any changes to their winning combination. India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey hinted at the same in the pre-match press conference.
-
09:43 AM
India vs Netherlands Live Score Updates: India look to cement their position for the knockout stage
After a scintillating win against Pakistan on Sunday, the Men In Blue are planning to clinch a second win in the Super 12 stage against the Netherlands today.
Read More Here:
T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs NED: Flamboyant India Will Look To Go Full Throttle Against Netherlands
-
09:38 AM
Ind vs Ned LIVE: Its the match-day and team India is all set to take on Netherlands
Team India is all set to take on the Netherlands in their second match of the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20I World Cup in Australia. The Orange Army is no more an easy opponent as they can upset any side on a given day.
It's Match-Day! #TeamIndia all set to take on Netherlands in their 2⃣nd game of the #T20WorldCup! #INDvNED pic.twitter.com/w9QlLbFGE9— BCCI (@BCCI) October 27, 2022
-
09:35 AM
T20 World Cup, Ind vs Ned Live Score Updates: Stay tuned to catch all the action from India vs Netherlands
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Group 2 match between India and Netherlands in the ongoing T20 World Cup at Sydney Cricket Ground. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates!
IND vs NED, T20 WC 2022 Live Score: India To Take On Netherlands In First-Ever T20I
Ankit Bisht
Thu, 27 Oct 2022 10:56 AM IST
India will take on Netherlands in their second Super 12 encounter in Group 2 of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Thursday.
Rohit Sharma-led side won their opening fixture against Pakistan on a memorable day at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Whereas, the Netherlands came close to victory against Bangladesh but settled with a nine-run defeat.
The match will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground, a day after when rain played spoilsport in both matches in Melbourne. However, it is expected to be a full 40-over affair as rain prediction is only limited to light showers that too around toss.
