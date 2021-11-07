Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Virat Kohli-led Team India will play the 42nd match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 tournament against Namibia on Monday. The match will begin at 19:30 IST. This will be the first time when both the teams will face each other in a T20I match. Also, this would be India's 5th match at the T20I World Cup 2021.

Right now, India is at the 3rd spot on the points table with 4 points. While talking about Namibia, then they have so far played 4 matches in which they lost in three and won in one. The team is in the 5th spot on the point table with 2 points.

Here's everything you need to know about the pitch report and weather forecast about the India-Namibia clash at the ICC T20I World Cup 2021 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE:

Pitch report:

Generally, the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has been a batting-friendly surface. However, dew will play a vital role in the match, but the spinners are expected to get some turn. Apart from that, the team which will win the toss will remain in benefit.

Weather report:

The weather in Dubai will remain sunny, and the temperature will hover between 25 to 33 degrees Celsius. There are no chances of rain during the match, and the sky will remain clear.

Maximum temperature: 33°c

Minimum temperature: 25°c

Rain: 0%

Cloud: 4%

Humidity 69%

Wind speed: 16 km/h

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen