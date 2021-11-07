Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Virat Kohli's team India will play the final league stage of the Super 12s of the ICC T20I World Cup 2021 against Namibia on Monday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The game, which will begin at 7.30 pm, against Namibia is a 'must-win' for Kohli's men to qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament.

This will also be the first time when India and Namibia will face each other in T20I match. Currently, India are ranked at the third position of the points table with 4 points and +1.619 net run rate (NRR) from three games. Namibia, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the points table as they have lost three of their four league games.

Here's a look at dream 11, probable playing XI and full squads of both sides:

Dream 11:

KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Virat Kohli (captain), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and JJ Smit.

Probable playing XI of both teams:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (captain), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green (wicket-keeper), Jan Frylinck and Ben Shikongo.

Full squad of both teams:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Chahar.

Reserve players: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Axar Patel.

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock, Michau du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams and Picky Ya France.

Reserve player: Mauritius Ngupita

