IND vs HK T20 Asia Cup 2022: India Beat Hong Kong By 40 Runs, Qualify To Super 4

Suryakumar Yadav's glittering 68* off 26 balls and Virat Kohli's 31st record-equalling half-century helped India to defeat Hong Kong by 40 runs in the Group A fixture at Dubai International Stadium.

Kohli on wednesday smashed his 31st T20I fifty and equalled Rohit Sharma's record for the most number of fifty-plus scores in T20I cricket.

Rohit and KL Rahul gave flying start to the side and the duo added 38-run for the opening wicket stand. The 19-year-old Ayush Shukla bagged Rohit in the fifth over. Meanwhile, India skipper Rohit became the first batter to complete 3500 runs in the T20Is.

Kohli joined Rahul in the middle and added quick runs to the scoreboard. the duo built a 56-run partnership for the second wicket. Rahul's 36-run knock was ended by spinner Mohammad Ghazanfar in the 13th over.

Suryakumar came in to bt at no. 4 and showcased his class from the first ball. The batter snashed Hong Kong bowlers all-around the part in order to score quick runs. Suryakumar also smashed his quickest T20I fifty off 21 balls. He remained unbeaten on 68 including 6 sixes and as many fours.

On the other hand, Kohli smashed not out 44-ball 59 runs.

Chasing mammoth target of 193, Hong Kong lost first wicket early as Arshdeep Singh drew first blood for India in the second over. Ravindra Jadeja provided the second breakthrough for India as he run out Nizakat Khan for 10 runs.

The spinning duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Jadeja delivered to the demand and did not allow Hong Kong batters to score big runs in the innings. After 10 overs, Hong Kong's score read 65/2.

In the 12th over, Jadeja gave his team a much-needed wicket as he dismissed danger looking Babar Hayat (41).

Hong Kong batters failed to cope up with the climbing run-rate and lost their wickets in hope of scoring big runs.

Avesh Khan bagged Aizaz Khan (14) while Kinchit Shah (30) was removed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 18th over. Hong Kong were required 78 runs from 18 balls which was herculean task to perform against India. Hong Kong only managed to score 152/5 in 20 overs and suffered a 40-run loss.



For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja and Avesh Khan bagged one wicket each.