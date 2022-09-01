IND vs HK T20 Asia Cup 2022: His Shots Are Not Written Anywhere In The Book: Rohit Sharma On Suryakumar Yadav

India skipper Rohit Sharma heaped praises on middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav for his scintillating unbeaten 68 runs off 26 balls including six sixes and as many fours against Hong Kong in the ongoing Asia Cup at Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.

India defeated Hong Kong by 40 runs and sealed a berth in Super 4 stage of the tournament after winning their both games in the competition.

Rohit said shots that Suryakumar played during his innings were not from the cricket books as the star batter improvised much of his shots.

"We batted pretty well to start with, got to a very good score. Came out and bowled reasonably well, we could have done slightly better with the ball. (SKY) The kind of innings he played today, the words will be short. We have seen that with him every now and then. He comes up with such kinds of knocks. He just comes out and bats fearlessly which is what the team expects from him," Rohit said after the match.

"Some of the shots he played today, those are not written anywhere in the book. It was very pleasing to watch. Shot selection was also crucial. We know he can play all around the park. We have also informed the group about this (flexibility in the batting order) as well. Most of the guys are ready to take the opportunity and be ready to bat wherever required. That's the flexibility we need. We'll take those chances. We are going to try and use the right match-ups," he added.

Virat Kohli (44-ball 59 runs) also got in the form as he scored his much-needed 31st fifty and equalled Rohit Sharma's record for the most number of fifty-plus scores in T20I cricket.

Chasing 193, Indian bowlers restrict Hong Kong for 152/5 after 20 overs and handed a 40-run win to their side.