IND vs HK T20 Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Cricket Score: Spirited India Eye Super 4 Spot Against Hong Kong

What About The Weather Forecast For India Vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 Match?
The skies will remain cloudy in Dubai on Wednesday, but there are no chances of precipitation during the game. The temperature will hover between 28 to 41 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels of 62 per cent. The wind speed, on the other hand, will be around 10 km per hour.
What About The Pitch Report For India Vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 Match?
The pitch at the Dubai International Stadium mainly supports the batsmen but hasn't been ideal for explosive batting. The average first innings total here is 160-170. Seamers may get some assistance in the initial overs and the extra bounce may help them. Team winning the toss may like to bowl first as the pitch here has generally supported the chasing side.
India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022
Ahead of their opening game in the tournament, Hong Kong skipper Nizakat Khan said,"If you look at the past record, many so-called big teams were beaten by newcomers. It’s a huge opportunity for us to take on India and Pakistan. It’s not every day you get to rub shoulders with some world-class cricketers."
"As a side, we are aware what the challenge looks like but as professional cricketers, this is why you play the game. We are really excited as a team. Playing against them will be special. We want to emulate Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and [Pakistan’s] Babar Azam.”
India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022
India all set for the clash against Hong Kong as they are eyeing Super 4 spot in the continental tournament. India had optional nets on the eve of the game, mindful of the heat and giving their senior players a break. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar took the day off as the rest of the squad trained in the afternoon heat.
Match Day #TeamIndia all set for #INDvHK #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/hy8YkOl2pr— BCCI (@BCCI) August 31, 2022
India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Group A match between India and Hong Kong in the Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Stadium. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates!
IND vs HK T20 Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Cricket Score: India is all set for their second clash of the Asia Cup 2022 against Hong Kong at Dubai International Stadium after a thrilling five-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their blockbuster opening match. A win against Hong Kong will make India the second team in the competition to qualify for the Super 4 after Afghanistan.
Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja have become stars after their heroics in the high-voltage clash against Pakistan. The game against Hong Kong will give time to India's top-three -- KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli -- to make themselves comfortable. Suryakumar Yadav has to learn to value his wicket in a competition like Asia Cup as the middle-order has to score runs if India want to add another title to their cabinet. In the pace bowling department, Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh will eye more wickets after Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya shared seven wickets between them against Pakistan.
Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja will also look to get in the groove and bag some wickets. It will be interesting to see what team combination will they announce against immature Hong Kong. Rishabh Pant should have been named in the playing XI to give him confidence ahead of this year's T20 World Cup.