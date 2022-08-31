IND vs HK T20 Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Cricket Score: Spirited India Eye Super 4 Spot Against Hong Kong

IND vs HK T20 Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Cricket Score: India is all set for their second clash of the Asia Cup 2022 against Hong Kong at Dubai International Stadium after a thrilling five-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their blockbuster opening match. A win against Hong Kong will make India the second team in the competition to qualify for the Super 4 after Afghanistan.

Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja have become stars after their heroics in the high-voltage clash against Pakistan. The game against Hong Kong will give time to India's top-three -- KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli -- to make themselves comfortable. Suryakumar Yadav has to learn to value his wicket in a competition like Asia Cup as the middle-order has to score runs if India want to add another title to their cabinet. In the pace bowling department, Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh will eye more wickets after Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya shared seven wickets between them against Pakistan.

Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja will also look to get in the groove and bag some wickets. It will be interesting to see what team combination will they announce against immature Hong Kong. Rishabh Pant should have been named in the playing XI to give him confidence ahead of this year's T20 World Cup.