IND vs HK, Asia Cup 2022: When, Where And How To Watch India Vs Hong Kong Match?

Ahead of the important games of the tournament, India's top three -- KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli -- have the opportunity to regain their form in the T20Is. Kohli showed some finesse in the game against Pakistan but it was not so convincing innings from the player.

By Ankit Bisht
Tue, 30 Aug 2022 01:15 PM IST
Minute Read
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (Photo: ANI)

India will be setting their eyes to qualify for to the Super 4 when they meet Hong Kong at Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. On the other hand, Hong Kong will justify their place in the continental cup after entering the tournament by virtue of winning the Asia Cup qualifiers. The encounter will be an opportunity to test their bench strength keeping in mind this year's T20 World Cup in Australia. India won their first match against Pakistan by five wickets while Hong Kong will start their campaign against Men in Blue.

When will India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

The India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on Wednesday, August 31.


Where will India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at Dubai International Stadium.

What time will India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match start?

India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM.

Which TV channels will India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match?

India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select HD channels.

