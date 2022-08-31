IND Vs HK, Asia Cup 2022: Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI For India Vs Hong Kong Match

Buoyed by its five-wicket win over Pakistan, Rohit Sharma-led team India would look to steamroll minnows Hong Kong in their second and final group league game of the Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday to qualify for the Super 4s. The match, which will begin at 7.30 pm, will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

CHECK OUT THE WEATHER FORECAST, PITCH REPORT, DREAM 11 PREDICTION, PROBABLE PLAYING XI, AND FULL SQUAD FOR INDIA VS HONG KONG MATCH AT ASIA CUP 2022:

WEATHER FORECAST FOR INDIA VS HONG KONG ASIA CUP 2022 MATCH:

The skies will remain cloudy in Dubai on Wednesday, but there are no chances of precipitation during the game. The temperature will hover between 28 to 41 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels of 62 per cent. The wind speed, on the other hand, will be around 10 km per hour.

PITCH REPORT FOR INDIA VS HONG KONG ASIA CUP 2022 MATCH:

The pitch at the Dubai International Stadium mainly supports the batsmen but hasn't been ideal for explosive batting. The average first innings total here is 160-170. Seamers may get some assistance in the initial overs and the extra bounce may help them. Team winning the toss may like to bowl first as the pitch here has generally supported the chasing side.

DREAM 11 PREDICTION:

Rohit Sharma, Nizakat Khan (vc), Suryakumar Yadav, Babar Hayat, Hardik Pandya (c), Scott McKechnie (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ehsan Khan, and Ayush Shukla.

PROBABLE PLAYING XI OF INDIA AND HONG KONG:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik/ Rishabh Pant (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal/ Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Avesh Khan.

Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza, Nizakat Khan (c), Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, and Ayush Shukla.

FULL SQUAD OF INDIA AND HONG KONG:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Avesh Khan.

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (c), Kinchit Shah, Aftab Hussain, Aizaz Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Babar Hayat, Dhananjay Rao, Ehsan Khan, Haroon Arshad, Scott McKechnie (wk), Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Ayush Shukla, Ahan Trivedi, Wajid Shah, Yasim Murtaza, and Zeeshan Ali.