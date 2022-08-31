IND vs HK, Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli Smashes International Fifty After 6 Months

Former India skipper Virat Kohli smashed his 31st T20I fifty after a hiatus of more than six months on Wednesday in the Asia Cup match against Hong Kong at Dubai International Stadium.

Before the continental tournament, Kohli's form was the topic of debate among the cricketing legends but now his knocks are giving answers to his critics. Kohli scored 35 off 34 against Pakistan and today smashed 59 off 44 balls studded with three sixes and a four. The 33-year-old is the third highest run-scorer in the shortest format of the game only after his skipper Rohit Sharma, who became the first batter to complete 3500 runs in T20Is today, and New Zealand's Martin Guptill.

Kohli also parterned with Suryakumar Yadav to built a 98-run stand off 42 balls for the third wicket. The duo took charge on Hong Kong bowlers and smashed them all-around the ground. Suryakumar's blistering performance with bat helped India to accumulate 78 runs from the last 5 overs.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar completed his quickest fifty off 21 balls and played a 68-run knock off 28 balls including 6 sixes and 4 fours. The duo powered India to 192/2 in their 20 overs.

Earlier, Hong Kong won the toss and asked Rohit Sharma led India to bat first.