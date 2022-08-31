IND vs HK, Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma Becomes First Player To Complete 3500 T20I Runs

India skipper Rohit Sharma has achieved another milestone in his career on Wednesday as he became the first player to complete 3500 runs in the shotest version of the game.

In the ongoing Asia Cup match against Hong Kong at Dubai International Stadium, Rohit achieved the feat. The right-handed batter didn't had a great outing in the match as he departed after scoring 21 runs off 13 including a six and two fours.

The 35-year-old is the leading run-scorer in the T20Is and was one short of 3500 before the match. In his T20I career, Rohit has played 134 matches and accumulated 3520 runs at an average of 32. He has smashed 4 centuries and 27 fifties in the T20Is so far.

Coming back to the match, Hong Kong won the toss and elected to bowl against India. India made one change in the playing XI and rested Hardik Pandya as Rishabh Pant comes in for him. India are just a win away from sealing their berth to Super 4 of the continental cup after defeating Pakistan by five wickets in their opening clash.

"We were going to bowl first as well. Looks like an even covering of grass and we need to bat well to get to a good score. We just want to continue to do what we are doing as a team. We don't want to look at the opposition and play good and hard cricket. We need to do our basics right, which is what got us a victory against Pakistan. One change: Hardik is rested considering how important he is for us, Pant comes in," Rohit said during the toss.