IND vs HK, Asia Cup 2022: Pumped Up India Eyeing Super 4 Spot Against Hong Kong

After a thrilling five-wicket win over Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2022 opener, India will be looking to seal the Super 4 berth in the continental cup when they lock horns against immature Hong Kong on Wednesday. Skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will be hoping to get in tune ahead of the big games of the tournament after Virat Kohli got some valuable runs for himself. On the other hand, Hong Kong will be thinking to make it memorable for themselves.

Indian players are pumped up after the win against arch rivals Pakistan and will try to maintain their winning streak in the competition. Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya's knocks have given a much relief to the side as the middle-order looks rock solid for Men in Blue.

With Pandya contributing with the ball is a plus point for side in absence of speedster Jasprit Bumrah in the competition. Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh played their roles well of supporting Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the match against Pakistan. Bhuvneshwar and Pandya together shared seven wickets while Arshdeep picked two and Avesh got one wicket.

It will be interesting to see what team combination India will play against Hong Kong as India skipper Rohit Sharma clearly mentioned that experimentation will continue. It is not clear who among Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik will play against Hong Kong. Who will bat at no. 4 is also an unanswerable question right now as Ravindra Jadeja played that role against Pakistan.

In the spin bowling department, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi will be keeping their fingers crossed to get a chance ahead of this year's T20 World Cup.

India's probable playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Hong Kong's probable playing XI: Nizakat Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Ayush Shukla, Zeeshan Ali, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Haroon Arshad.