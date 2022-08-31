IND Vs HK, Asia Cup 2022: Players To Watch Out For In India Vs Hong Kong Match

Confident India will be eyeing an easy win over an inexperienced Hong Kong when they both meet in the Group A clash of the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium later in the day. Rohit Sharma led side will be aiming to finish at the top in their Group to qualify for the Super 4.

Men in Blue will have the final chance to tweak their playing XI ahead of the tense clashes in the tournament. India is likely to change their spinning combination and wicketkeeper in the match against Hong Kong. Ravichandran Ashwin or Ravi Bishnoi may get a chance to feature in the playing XI while Pant would be eagerly waiting to get his spot back.

India have won both the matches played against Hong Kong in the ODI format. Both the teams will play their first T20I on Wednesday. India won the match by 26 runs when they last played against each other in 2018 Asia Cup at the same venue. On the other hand, Hong Kong made it to the main event of the Asia Cup by winning the Asia Cup Qualifiers.

Here are the players to watch out for in India vs Hong Kong match:

Rohit Sharma

India skipper Rohit Sharma's form is a knock way and the right-handed batter will be hoping to get the rhythm ahead of the this year's T20 World Cup. His last five knocks in the T20Is are 12, 33, 11, 0, 64. The most recent 12-run innings was against Pakistan in the opening fixture of the tournament. Rohit's form is vital as India need their top-order to perform.

Nizakat Khan

Hong Kong skipper Nizakat Khan scored has been in good touch in the T20Is as he smashed two half centuries in his last five mtches. In their last encoungter against India, Nizakat played a central figure as Hong Kong came within 26 runs of defeating India in an ODI. Hong Kong will be hoping that Nizakat perform against India and make it a memorable outing.

Hardik Pandya

After his heroics against Pakistan, Hardik Pandya will play a vital cog in India's playing XI in the tournament. Pandya scalped three wickets against Pakistan and also played a match-winning knock of 33 off 17 balls. His four overs will be important for India as the all-rounder has the potential to change the game with his bowling.



Ehsan Khan

Right-arm spinner Ehsan Khan has taken 39 wickets in 31 matches and will look to test the resilience of the Indian batters in the middle overs. In the Asia Cup Qualifiers, Ehsan was Hong Kong's leading wicket-taker scalping nine wickets in the three matches of the competition. In Hong Kong's previous game against India in 2018, Ehsan dismissed both Rohit and MS Dhoni.

India squad: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi.

Hong Kong squad: Nizakat Khan(c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie(w), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, Mohammad Waheed, Wajid Shah, Aftab Hussain, Dhananjay Rao, Ahan Trivedi.