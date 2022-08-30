IND vs HK, Asia Cup 2022: Pant Or Karthik, Who Will Play Against Hong Kong?

India are all set to play against Hong Kong in their second match of the Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. Despite a five-wicket thrilling win over Pakistan, the Men in Blue's team selection and their batting-order became the topic of debate in the cricketing circuit.

Rohit Sharma-led side picked Dinesh Karthik over India's long-time regular wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik for the high octane clash against arch rivals Pakistan in their inaugural match of the continental cup. However, Karthik didn't get any chance to showcase his skills as he came to bat in the final over when match was at tense stage. Karthik took single off the first ball he faced and gave strike to set Pandya and what the all-rounder did is all over the news.

Karthik, who has played 48 T20Is and smashed 592 runs, did great job behind the stumps. On the other hand, Pant has featured in 54 T20Is and accumulated 883 runs in the shortest format of the game. It was a surprising move from Rohit to pick Karthik as the 24-year-old has an edge over Karthik. Maybe the reason behind Pant's exclusion was that he is more exposed than Karthik or just the team wanted to go with the latter.

It will be interesting to see who gets the chance to feature in the playing XI against Hong Kong. It is likely that Pant will get his spot back in the side against Hong Kong. However, Rohit Sharma said that experimentation will continue. India has to find their team balance before the T20 World Cup in Australia from October 16.

The match will be played at the same venue (Dubai International Stadium) of India's last game.