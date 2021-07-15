Ind vs Eng: However, the report stated that both are doing fine now and one player has even returned negative tests since, while the other will be tested on July 18 after his 10-day quarantine period will be over.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Two Indian cricketers, who are in the UK, have tested positive for the COVID-19, news agency ANI reported on Thursday. However, the report stated that both are doing fine now and one player has even returned negative tests since, while the other will be tested on July 18 after his 10-day quarantine period will be over. This came after the COVID-19 hit the England side during their series against Pakistan earlier this month.

According to a report by ANI, quoting BCCI sources, both the players were asymptomatic as such and there were minor signs of cough and cold when they were tested for COVID-19.

"Luckily, there is nothing to worry about as one of the players has already returned negative since testing positive, the other player will be tested on Sunday and is currently in isolation. He is asymptomatic as well and we are confident that he can join the camp soon after negative reports," the source said.

"As of now, they are all fine, but we will be testing them regularly and following strict protocols. Safety of the players is always the priority," the source further added.

The Indian team will play a warm-up game from July 20 to 22 against a County Championship XI team that is being arranged by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after a request from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The BCCI made a request to the ECB for a warm-up game and it will be played from July 20 to 22. With the team wanting to test themselves in a practice game rather than two intra-squad games before the series gets underway, the BCCI spoke to the ECB and the same has been worked out.

While speaking to the media in the virtual press conference at the end of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, Kohli had said his side wanted first-class games ahead of the series against England, but they had not been given that.

