T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ENG: Hales, Buttler Shine As England Thrash India By 10 Wickets In Semis

ENGLAND on Thursday pummelled India by 10 wickets to book their place in the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan. English openers Jos Buttler (80 off 49) and Alex Hales (86 off 47) were a class apart and hammered Indian bowlers from the first over till their winning run in the sixteenth over to end India's campaign at the T20 World Cup on an embarrassing note.

Put into bat, India posted 168 for six after Virat Kohli's 40-ball 50 and Hardik Pandya's 33-ball 63. In reply, England made a mockery of the chase as they romped home with four overs to spare, with Alex Hales and Jos Buttler producing commanding fifties during their unbroken opening stand. While the Indian bowlers cut a sorry figure and stayed wicket-less, England's Chris Jordan returned with 3 for 43 for England.