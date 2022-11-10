India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: India To Face England Challenge For Final Spot

-
12:59 PM
India vs England Live Match Updates:
England's probable XI: Alex Hales, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Phil Salt, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood/David Willey
-
12:58 PM
India vs England Live Match Updates:
India's probable XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant/Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
-
12:48 PM
India vs England Live Match Updates: Pant Or Karthik?
Who will India back in the semifinal, will they bring back Dinesh Karthik or continue with Rishabh Pant against England? It will clear soon as the toss is just minutes away.
-
12:46 PM
India vs England Live Match Updates: England Dealing With Injuries!
England are sweating over the fitness of both Dawid Malan (groin) and Mark Wood (stiffness). It is reported that Chris Jordan is set to replace Wood in the semifinal.
Read more: T20 World Cup 2022: Chris Jordan To Replace Mark Wood In Semifinal Against India
-
12:44 PM
India vs England Live Match Updates:
India opener KL Rahul is set to become the 14th batter to enter the elite club of batters in the T20Is.
Read more: T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ENG: KL Rahul One Hit Away From Big Milestone In T20Is
-
12:27 PM
India vs England Match Updates: Stage Is Set For Big Clash!
India will hope for a repeat of the 2007 World Cup final where they outclassed Pakistan to lift the inaugural title. This time, Pakistan have already qualified after a convincing win over New Zealand in the semifinal.
All Set— BCCI (@BCCI) November 10, 2022
Drop a message and wish #TeamIndia for the semi-final against England #T20WorldCup | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/bgQlSyGMGY
-
12:26 PM
India vs England Match Updates:
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the India vs England semifinal in the ongoing T20 World Cup from Adelaide Oval. Stay tuned for all the latest live updates from the match!
India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: India To Face England Challenge For Final Spot
Ankit Bisht
Thu, 10 Nov 2022 12:59 PM IST
Thu, 10 Nov 2022 12:59 PM IST
Spirited India will take on England in the second semifinal of the ongoing T20 World Cup at Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Rohit Sharma-led will be aiming to set up their summit clash against Pakistan by overcoming the 2019 ODI champions in a high-octane match.
India had an outstanding tournament so far as they finished at the top of Group 2 with eight points and defeated Pakistan, Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe. India only suffered a loss against South Africa on their road to the semifinal.
On the other hand, England finished at second place in Group 1 with seven points and three wins. Three Lions are also facing injury concerns over their premier pacer Mark Wood and Dawid Malan.
10 November 2022