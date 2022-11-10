India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: India To Face England Challenge For Final Spot

Spirited India will take on England in the second semifinal of the ongoing T20 World Cup at Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Rohit Sharma-led will be aiming to set up their summit clash against Pakistan by overcoming the 2019 ODI champions in a high-octane match.

India had an outstanding tournament so far as they finished at the top of Group 2 with eight points and defeated Pakistan, Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe. India only suffered a loss against South Africa on their road to the semifinal.

On the other hand, England finished at second place in Group 1 with seven points and three wins. Three Lions are also facing injury concerns over their premier pacer Mark Wood and Dawid Malan.



