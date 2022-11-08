IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma Escapes Injury Scare Ahead of Mega Clash Against England

India's skipper Rohit Sharma during a practice session on the eve of the match against Zimbabwe

AHEAD of the semifinal clash against England, India skipper Rohit Sharma on Tuesday escaped injury scare as he resumed his training session after getting hit on his right forearm at net session.

During the optional training session, the Hitman was having a usual practice drill as he was batting against the team's throwdown expert S Raghu at the Adelaide Oval.

He sustained the injury when a short-pitched ball jumped off the good length area and hit the right-handed batter. He tried to attempt a pull shot but missed it. He was seen in a terrible amount of pain and left the practice session immediately.

His right arm was tied with a big ice pack as he looked disappointed and in considerable pain. He was seen watching the training session from a distance and was talking with mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton.

However, in a sigh of relief for the Men In Blue, Rohit resumed his training session after taking some rest but throwdown experts were advised not to go on full swing as the Hitman mostly played defensive shots to check if he can continue with his session on nets.

According to a PTI report, the extent of the injury could not be measured as the medical team will assess Rohit after the session.

India will be taking down England in the second semifinal on Thursday, November 10 and the team is hoping that no extreme injury takes place to restrict India's performance resulting in a disappointment.