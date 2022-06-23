IND Vs ENG: Ravichandran Ashwin Recover From COVID-19, Joins Indian Team In England

Earlier, Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin could not board the flight to England after being tested positive for COVID-19.

Posted By: Ashita SinghPublish Date: Thu, 23 Jun 2022 08:06 PM IST
Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin joined the Indian squad in Leicester ahead of the fifth, rescheduled Test match against England after recovering from COVID-19 and completing all necessary protocols.

He was seen with the team before the start of their practice game against Leicestershire.

He is not part of India's squad for the warm-up game against Leicestershire, which started on Thursday.

India will lock horns with England for the rescheduled fifth Test at Old Trafford starting on July 1.

But before that, it is playing a four-day warm-up match with Leicestershire from June 24-27 to prepare for the Test.

The rescheduled fifth Test is counted as the fifth match of India's 2021 series in England, which the visitors lead by 2-1. The fifth Test was postponed at the last minute following a COVID-19 outbreak in 2021.

On the other side, the Ireland-bound squad under VVS Laxman will leave for Dublin either on June 23 or June 24 as the team members have been given a three-day rest. India is scheduled to play two T20Is against Ireland on June 26 and June 28.

(This story has been originally published by news agency ANI and has not been edited by Jargan English.)

