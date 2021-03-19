Ind vs Eng ODI Series: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named India’s squad for their upcoming ODI series against England.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named India’s squad for their upcoming ODI series against England. The three-match ODI series will begin from March 23 with all the matches scheduled to be played in Pune.

Batsman Suryakumar and pacers Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, along with all-rounder Krunal Pandya have been have been picked in the 18-member team announced by the selection committee.

Krishna and Krunal have been rewarded for their good performances in the recently held Vijay Hazare Trophy while Suryakumar's selection was not a surprise given his stupendous T20 debut in the fourth T20 against England. In the second T20I, the right-hander's 31-ball 57 was crucial to India posting a winning total of 185 for eight.

India’s ODI squad for series against England

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhubneswar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur

India had won the Test series comfortably despite losing the opening Test in Chennai. The five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series is currently level at 2-2 after India beat England by eight runs in the fourth T20I on Thursday.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta