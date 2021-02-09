India vs England: The England bowlers dominated the hosts since morning with James Anderson and Jack Leach proving their mettle with some breathtaking reverse-swing spells.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: England on Tuesday registered a massive 227-run victory against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai with James Anderson and Jack Leach's vintage spells of reverse swing bundling the Indian team for 192 on the fifth day of the 1st Test.

England was on the top since the start of the day 5 despite skipper Virat Kohli showing resilience giving hopes to the Indian team. The England bowlers dominated the hosts since morning with James Anderson and Jack Leach proving their mettle with some breathtaking reverse-swing spells.

India started the first session of the final day on the backfoot with England's Jack Leach sending back Cheteshwar Pujara for 15 in just the seventh over on the 5th day. Virat Kohli joined Shubnam Gill in the middle and the hopes of scrapping away with a draw relied heavily on these two batters.

Shubman Gill showed a glimmer of hope and brought up his third half-century but that was short-lived as James Anderson dismantled top order dismissing Gill, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rishabh Pant. Kohli seemed like a lonely general standing on a burning deck as he showed his colleagues how to bat on a difficult track. He covered the swing and shuffled towards the off-stump to counter Anderson.

In the second session, Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin stitched an important 54-run stand before Leach broke the partnership as England required just three wickets to go 1-0 up in the series. Kohli registered his 24th half-century but Ben Stokes cleaned up the Indian skipper to leave hosts with no hope in the match.

In the end, it was just a formality as Jofra Archer dismissed Jaspirt Bumrah and the hosts could manage only 192 in 58.1 overs to give England a 227-run win in the first Test.

With this win, England has taken a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series. If Dom Bess stole the show for England in the first innings, it was Jack Leach and Anderson's combined performance that hogged the limelight for the visitors in the second essay. The win over India in the first Test has also propelled England to the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan