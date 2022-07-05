Ind vs Eng 5th Test: Tendulkar Hails Root, Bairstow After England's 'Special' Win Over India

Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday congratulated England on a "special" win over India in the rescheduled fifth Test following a scintillating batting performance from the host. England on Tuesday chased down 378 as scripted their highest successful chase in the longest format of the game at Edgbaston following tons from Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow to beat India by seven wickets.

Tendulkar also praised Root and Bairstow for their impeccable performance in the fifth Test which saw England level the series 2-2. "Special win by England to level the series. Joe Root & Jonny Bairstow have been in sublime form and made batting look very easy. Congratulations to England on a convincing victory," Tendulkar tweeted.

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha took to the Koo app to express disappointment as the visitors lost the game against England on Tuesday.

But former Indian cricketer Saba Karim praised the England team for the memorable win over India. "Difficult to describe in words England’s victory; it could jolly well pave the way how test cricket should be played going forward Memorable Test match," Karim said on the Koo app.

Meanwhile, India has been fined 40 per cent of their match fee and penalised two ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the rescheduled fifth Test in Birmingham. India captain Jasprit Bumrah plead guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Coming to the match, England started off things on the final day at 259/3, with Joe Root (76*) and Jonny Bairstow (72*). The duo's strokeplay and determination did not change on the final day as they continued punishing the Indian bowlers from the start.

They completed their 200-run and 250-run partnership without breaking a sweat. Bairstow and Root continued their purple patch with the bat, reaching their 12th and 28th Test tons respectively. It was Root who hit Jadeja for the winning single in the 78th over of the game.

