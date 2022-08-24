India Would Have Played 5th Test Vs Eng And Won It If I Had Gone To That Dressing Room: Ravi Shastri

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has now opened up about the Men in Blue's tour of England last year and said if he had gone to the dressing room the side would have played that fifth Test match at Old Trafford and won it.

Indian team led by skipper Virat Kohli toured England last year to play five-match Test series. After four games, India were 2-1 ahead in the series and the last encounter was scheduled to be played at Old Trafford which got cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns in the Indian camp.

Head coach Shastri was the first COVID case in the Indian team and later team physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar also contracted the infection which put the fifth Test in jeopardy as he was a close contact of many Indian players. Despite all players testing negative and the results of the second round of testing were awaited, Board of Control for Cricket in India and the England and Wales Cricket Board mutually decided to postpone the Test match.



The match got rescheduled with India's white ball series against England this year. The fifth Test was moved to Edgbaston from Manchester and India lost the match by seven wickets. England levelled the series 2-2 which India was leading 2-1 after the fourth Test.

India was a much different side when they played the fifth Test as Shastri's tenure got over and Virat Kohli stepped down from the role of captaincy. In absence of Rohit Sharma, who tested positive for COVID, pacer Jasprit Bumrah led the side.

"When I had Covid last year, I could have gone into the dressing room in 6-7 days. And I promise you if I had gone to the dressing room in 6-7 days, India would have played that Test match at Old Trafford and won it," Shastri said in a press conference organised by Star Sports.