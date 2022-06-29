IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Jasprit Bumrah To Lead India At Edgbaston In Rohit Sharma's Absence

Captain Rohit Sharma, who is suffering from COVID-19, is set to miss the rescheduled 5th Test between India and England, starting July 1 in Birmingham. In Rohit's absence, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will lead the side, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.

Bumrah, who was named India's Test vice-captain in South Africa earlier this year, has been informed about the decision in the team meeting.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) called up opener Mayank Agarwal to join the Indian Test squad as cover for Rohit. Agarwal has featured in 21 Tests so far, scoring 1,488 runs at an average of 41.33.

Rohit had tested positive in a Rapid Antigen Test after playing on the first day of the drawn warm-up game against Leicestershire, following which the Indian captain was placed under isolation.

The fifth Test against England is from last year's incomplete series which got spilled to this season due to an outbreak of covid-19 in the Indian camp.

India is leading the series by 2-1.