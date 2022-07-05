IND Vs ENG 5th Test: Indian Fans Face Racial Abuse At Edgbaston, ECB Launches Probe

The Fifth Test between India and England is underway and on the 4th day of the match, a section of Indian fans in the Edgbaston ground was racially abused. Several fans who were present in the match stand on Day 4 of the India vs England Test took to Twitter to make some serious allegations of racist abuse, which took place in the final session on Monday.

England and Wales Cricket Board, on Tuesday, took to its official social handle and released a statement, promising to investigate the matter.

We are very concerned to hear reports of racist abuse at today's Test match. We are in contact with colleagues at Edgbaston who will investigate. There is no place for racism in cricket — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) July 4, 2022

"We are very concerned to hear reports of racist abuse at today's Test match. We are in contact with colleagues at Edgbaston who will investigate. There is no place for racism in cricket. Edgbaston has been working hard to create a safe and inclusive working environment," EWCB wrote in an official statement.

Meanwhile, Former Yorkshire spinner Azeem Rafiq, who was also the whistleblower of racism in English cricket, also highlighted the matter. The official Twitter handle of Edgbaston quoted one of Rafiq's tweets and they will be investigating "ASAP."

One of the Tweets that Rafiq retweeted read: “Racist behaviour at @Edgbaston towards Indian fans in block 22 Eric Hollies. People calling us Curry C**ts and paki bas****s. We reported it to the stewards and showed them the culprits at least 10 times but no response and all we were told is to sit in our seats. @ECB_cricket."

A reply from the official Edgbaston Twitter account in response to Rafiq said: “We’re incredibly sorry to read this and do not condone this behaviour in any way. We’ll be investigating this ASAP.”

Stuart Cain, the Chief Executive at Edgbaston also released his statement on the issue and said, "I’m gutted by these reports as we’re working hard to make Edgbaston a safe, welcoming environment for all.

“Having seen the initial tweets, I’ve spoken personally to the gentleman who raised them and we’re now speaking to the stewards in this area to establish what happened. Nobody should be subject to any form of abuse at Edgbaston. So, once we've got all the facts, we will make sure this issue is addressed swiftly."