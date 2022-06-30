IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Check Out Probable Playing XI, Dream 11 Prediction Of India And England

Team India will take on England in the 5th Test of the 5-match series from July 1st at the Edgbaston in Birmingham. This last match is part of the Test series which was held a year but the last match was rescheduled after the fourth Test was hampered due to Covid-19.

India is currently leading the series by 2-1 and will be looking forward to making it 3-1 to clinch the series trophy. Since the two teams met last time many things have changed, Joe Root is now in charge of the England Team while Rohit Sharma has been now appointed full-time captain of Team India after Virat Kohli quit from captaincy. However, Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the series match after he tested positive for Covid-19.

IND vs ENG: Broadcast Details

Match Timings – 3:00 PM IST

Live Streaming – Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV appInd vs Eng: Playing XI

Ind vs Eng: Dream XI

Zak Crawley, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, James Anderson, Jack Leach, Mohammed Shami

Ind vs Eng: Predicted Playing XI

India Playing XI:Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami,Mohammed Siraj/Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah (c)

England Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes/Sam Billings (wk), Stuart Broad, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

Ind vs Eng: Test Squad

England:Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matty Potts, Ollie Pope, Joe Root.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Srikar Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna