New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: England on Saturday levelled the five-match Test series 1-1 after defeating India by an innings and 76 runs. England bowled out India for 278 in their second innings at the Leeds Cricket Ground, Headingley. This is India first defeat by an innings in three years after the men in blue lost a test match at Lord's Cricket Ground in 2018.

Resuming at an overnight score of 215 for 2, India's second innings folded in 99.3 overs with England pacer Ollie Robinson claiming five wickets. India was bundled out for a paltry 78 in their first innings on the opening day. England then posted 432 in their first innings to take a mammoth lead of 354 runs.

The Indian innings folded up for 278 as Ollie Robinson (5/65) was on fire from the word go on Saturday. Craig Overton also pitched in with figures of 3/47 and James Anderson picked one to make it 400 wickets on home soil.

But the star of the show was Robinson as he put the hosts off to just the start they would have dreamt of as he trapped Pujara in front of wickets. It was a complete misjudgement from the Indian batsman as Robinson went very full and Pujara assumed it's going to go away from him. England took a smart review after a huge appeal and Pujara (91) was sent backpacking to the pavilion.

Notably, this was for the sixth time in his career, Pujara was dismissed without adding to his overnight score -- the most for India surpassing Rahul Dravid, who had five such dismissals.

All hopes were now pinned on skipper Virat Kohli as he worked his way towards a fifty. But just when one thought he would build it up into a match-winning knock, he edged one to the slip cordon. Robinson was the bowler again for England and Joe Root made no mistakes as Kohli walked back after making 55.

This started the beginning of the end for the visitors as Andreson joined the party to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane (10). And with Rishabh Pant (1) once again failing to rise to the challenge against the new Dukes ball, it was all about waiting for the inevitable. Ravindra Jadeja tried his best to delay the inevitable, but he too had to walk back after scoring a quick 25-ball 30 as the Indian tail failed to wag.





(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan