England vs India 3rd Test: Team Indian is likely to continue with the winning combination, with captain Virat Kohli making it clear that he is not deliberating any change in the winning XI for the match beginning Wednesday.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk:: After conquering the 'Mecca of Cricket', the Lord's Cricket Ground, India has reached Leeds for the third Test of the five-match series against England. The match will be played at the Headingly in Leeds today and will start at 3:30 pm IST. The Headingley stadium has been England’s fortress and India won’t miss out on the opportunity to breach it.

Indian is running high on confidence during this Test series. The Men in Blue are the favourites to win the first Test match in Nottingham, however, rain played a spoilsport and the match was drawn. In the second Test match, which was termed as 'iconic' by the Indian fans, team India continued their fantastic run and managed a comfortable 151-run victory over the hosts to take a crucial 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series.

Talking about today's contest between Indian and England, the Men in Blue will try their best to continue the winning run and make it 2-0 to augment their chances of winning the Test series. Team Indian is likely to continue with the winning combination, with captain Virat Kohli making it clear that he is not deliberating any change in the winning XI for the match beginning Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Britishers will be eager to produce a comprehensive performance and will try to get back to their form and level the series 1-1. Unlike India, England's batting has struggled with only skipper Joe Root putting up scores of note. They've had to bring in Dawid Malan, who was otherwise considered a white-ball specialist and have already removed two of the top three batsmen that started the series.

India vs England, 3rd Test TV Telecast:

The England vs India match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

England vs India Live Streaming:

The match between ENG vs IND is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app in India.

England vs India Match Details:

The third Test of the five-match series between England and India will be played at the Headingley in Leeds from August 25, Wednesday at 3:30 pm IST.

England vs India Dream11 Team Prediction:

Captain - KL Rahul

Vice-captain - Virat Kohli

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Dawid Malan

All-rounders: Ravi Ashwin, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, James Anderson

England Probable Playing XIs:

Rory Burns, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Saqib Mahmood, James Anderson, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan

India Probable Playing XI:

Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravi Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan