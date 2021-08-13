India vs England: The right-handed batsman reached his sixth career Test century with his ninth boundary and on the 212th ball, he faced. He shared century stands with Rohit Sharma (83) and skipper Virat Kohli.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian batsman KL Rahul, who till 10 days ago wasn't even sure of a place in the playing XI in the Test series against England, on Thursday became only the third Indian opener to score a Test century at Lord's. Vinoo Mankad (184 in 1952) and current Indian team coach Ravi Shastri (100 in 1990) are the only other Indian openers to have achieved the feat.

The right-handed batsman reached his sixth career Test century with his ninth boundary and on the 212th ball, he faced. He shared century stands with Rohit Sharma (83) and skipper Virat Kohli.

The ongoing Test series against England has given a fresh lease of life to the Karnataka batsman, who was being considered for the middle-order and got an opportunity only after regular openers Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal had to sit out due to fitness issues.

On Thursday, the right-handed batsman started cautiously along with fellow opener Sharma. Even as Sharma started playing his shots, Rahul remained guarded in his approach and kept leaving the deliveries outside the off-stump. As the innings progressed, he opened up with his square

Teammates applaud the centurion:

KL Rahul received a rousing welcome when he walked back to the dressing room at the Lord's Cricket Ground after scoring a brilliant century on the opening day of the second Test against England on Thursday. The Indian players, coaches, and support staff applauded Rahul as he walked back at the end of the day's play and a century has ensured that his name will be etched on the Lord's Honours Board.

"Scenes as @klrahul11 returns to the dressing room after his brilliant 127* on Day 1 of the Lord's Test," BCCI tweeted. Rahul's unbeaten ton and Rohit Sharma's classy 83-run knock helped India take the opening day honours at the Home of Cricket. While Rohit was not able to get to the three-figure mark, Rahul made it count as India dominated proceedings after starting cautiously.

🎥 Scenes as @klrahul11 returns to the dressing room after his brilliant 1⃣2⃣7⃣* on Day 1 of the Lord's Test. 👏 👏#TeamIndia #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/vY8dN3lU0y — BCCI (@BCCI) August 13, 2021

'The best I have seen him bat', says Rohit Sharma:

Rohit Sharma lavished praise on KL Rahul after the batsman hit a dazzling century against England on the opening day of the second Test on Thursday. Rohit and Rahul provided India with a solid start as they stitched a century-run stand for the opening wicket.

"It's the best I have seen KL (Rahul) bat. He was very much in control from ball one and at no given point it looked like he was confused or was thinking too much. Today was his day and he really made it count. He was very clear with his plans and when you trust your plans, it definitely works," said Rohit in a virtual press conference after the end of the day's play.

