Ind vs Eng 2nd Test: India crush England by 317 runs to level series 1-1
Publish Date: Tue, 16 Feb 2021 12:47 PM IST
New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India on Tuesday crushed England by a massive margin on 317 runs on the fourth day of the second Test match played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. For India, Axar Patel scalped five wickets including Joe Root and Dom Sibley while Ravichandran Ashwin removed three England batsmen to bundle the visitors on 164 in their second innings.
Posted By: Talibuddin Khan