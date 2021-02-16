For India, Axar Patel scalped five wickets including Joe Root and Dom Sibley while Ravichandran Ashwin removed three England batsmen to bundle the visitors on 164 in their second innings.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India on Tuesday crushed England by a massive margin on 317 runs on the fourth day of the second Test match played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. For India, Axar Patel scalped five wickets including Joe Root and Dom Sibley while Ravichandran Ashwin removed three England batsmen to bundle the visitors on 164 in their second innings.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan