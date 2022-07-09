Ind vs Eng 2nd T20I: Check Weather Forecast, Pitch Report And Probable Playing XI Of Both Teams

India will be eyeing to clinch the series during the second T20 international against England at the Edgbaston Cricket Stadium in Birmingham on Saturday. India is already 1-0 ahead in the T20I series after defeating the English side by 50 runs in the first match on Thursday. Star India batter Virat Kohli will be making a comeback in the T20Is with today's match after five months.

Kohli, who last played a T20 international in February, has featured in only two games since India's underwhelming campaign in the T20 World Cup in October-November when he was captain of the national side. The only T20 cricket he played since then was in the IPL but there too he was far from his best.

Kohli and other seniors getting frequent breaks as part of the team's rest and rotate policy gave the opportunity to fringe players like Deepak Hooda, who will be difficult to drop on Saturday after the performances he has come up with. Kohli has 'been there and done that' but with the younger lot playing fearless cricket, he will need to come back to his best.

Ind vs Eng 2nd T20I Match Details:

Venue: Edgbaston Cricket Stadium in Birmingham

Timings: The match will begin at 7 pm IST

Where to watch | TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network. Online Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Ind vs Eng 2nd T20I Weather Forecast:

Weather conditions in the Edgbaston area of Birmingham are expected to remain cloudy with wind speed at 10-12 kmph. The weather forecast predicts no precipitation during the game tonight. As per the weather conditions, the pacers of both teams will play a crucial role and could also prove to be the deciding factors for both India and England.

Ind vs Eng 2nd T20I Pitch Report:

The pitch at Edgbaston Cricket Stadium, where the last Test match was played between Indian and England, is a batting-friendly surface as we have seen during the Test match. It is expected that the pitch will assisst the batters today. However, the weather conditions will also play a crucial role in the performance of batters.

Ind vs Eng 2nd T20I Probable Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Jos Buttler (C), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson