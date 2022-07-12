IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Bumrah's 6-Wicket Haul, Rohit's Fiery 76 Help India Beat England By 10 Wicket

The first one-day international (ODI) between India and England, which was played at the Kennington Oval in London, was all about pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who produced a devastating spell of fast bowling and took his career best six-wicket haul, as the Men in Blue defeated the Three Lions by 10 wickets.

Considering the overcast conditions and grass on the pitch, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first against England and his bowlers, especially Bumrah, exploited the conditions perfectly. Bumrah ended with dream figures of six for 19 in 7.2 overs. In this process, the 28-year-old became the only Indian pacer to take five or more wickets in an ODI in England.

Bumrah was well supported by his opening bowling partner Mohammad Shami, who took three wickets for 31 runs in his seven overs. Prasidh Krishna, who was playing his seventh ODI, meanwhile, took one wicket for 26 runs in his five overs. Their efforts together helped India bowl out England for just 110 runs inside 25.2 overs.

"When there's swing and seam movement, it is very exciting in white-ball cricket to get that opportunity because you have to be defensive with the kind of pitches we usually get. When I bowled the first ball, I found some swing and we tried to exploit that," said Bumrah, who was the Man of the Match.

"When it doesn't swing, I have to pull my lengths back. When the ball is doing something you don't have to try a lot. When the wicket is flat your accuracy is tested. It is a good place to be when the ball is swinging."

India, meanwhile, also chased the target confortably without losing a wicket inside 18.4 overs. The chase was led by skipper Rohit, who made a blistering 76 off just 58 balls. Rohit's innings included five sixes and six fours.

Meanwhile, his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan - who was making a comeback in the Indian team - scored 31 runs in 54 balls, hitting four boundaries.

"Looking at the overhead conditions and the pitch, the toss was a right call to make. We used the conditions upfront really well. We never worry about the conditions because we have got the guys who can just come out and use those conditions," said Rohit after the match.

"There was some swing and seam upfront and we exploited them well. When you play in such conditions, you have to understand the assistance and have field placements accordingly. We knew our bowlers could swing the ball both ways and hence had that kind of field," he added.

Brief Scores:

England: 110 all out in 20 overs (Jos Butter 30; Jasprit Bumrah 6/19; Mohammed Shami 3/31).

India: 114 for no loss in 18.4 overs (Rohit Sharma 76 not out, Shikhar Dhawan 31 not out).