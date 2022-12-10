IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli Ends 3-Year ODI Century Drought With 85-Ball Ton, Breaks Ricky Ponting's Record

India star batter Virat Kohli on Saturday ended his 3-year-long ODI century drought with an 85-ball ton against Bangladesh during the third ODI between the two countries at the ZAC stadium in Chittagong. With his 72nd ton, Kohli also surpassed Australian legend Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest century-maker in International Cricket (Test, ODI, T20I) after Sachin Tendulkar.

This is Kohli's 44th century in ODIs, just 5 short of equaling Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 centuries in the fifty-over format. Kohli's century today is a special one as this is his first ton after a long gap of three years. The chase master came back to his form earlier this year during the Asia Cup 2022 when he hit his first T20I century. He also ended up as the highest run-getter in the recently concluded T20I World Cup 2022.

Kohli's majestic innings featured 2 sixes and 11 fours. He stitched a 290-run partnership with Ishan Kishan for the third wicket, who also created the record for the fastest double century in the ODIs. Kishan hit 210 runs before getting caught at the boundary on Taskin Ahmed's ball in the 35th over.