IND vs BAN: Umran Malik Replaces Mohd Shami In India's Squad For ODI Series Against Bangladesh

JAMMU and Kashmir pace sensation Umran Malik on Saturday was named as a replacement for Mohammed Shami in India's upcoming ODI series with Bangladesh. The BCCI's announcement came after Mohammed Shami sustained a shoulder injury and was ruled out of the three-match ODI series. Shami could also miss the two-Test series against Bangladesh.

"Fast bowler Mohd Shami sustained a shoulder injury during a training session in the lead-up to the ODI series against Bangladesh. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team at the NCA, Bengaluru and will not be able to take part in the three-match series. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umran Malik as Shami's replacement," the statement by BCCI reads.

Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik and Kuldeep Sen will form the pace attack for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. Skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid would be worried if the Bengal speedster misses the Test series because India needs to win every game to stay in contention for the upcoming World Test Championship final at the Oval in June.

Umran Malik made his ODI debut in India's recently concluded series against New Zealand. India lost the series 1-0 aftre two of three matches were washed out due to rain. In two matches, which included one rain-affected game, Umran took three wickets at an average of 32.33 and an economy of 6.46. He took 2/66 on his ODI debut.

India's ODI series against Bangladesh will start on December 4, Sunday, with the first match in Dhaka. The second match will be played on December 7 at the same venue while the third and final match will be played on December 10 in Chattogram. After the conclusion of the ODI series, the two teams will play a two-match Test series starting on December 14. The second Test will take place on December 19.

India's squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.



