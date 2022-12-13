IND vs BAN Test: Virat Kohli Sends Axar Patel For Maximum At Net Session | Watch

Bangladesh vs India Test: India batter Virat Kohli at training session ahead of the first Test. (Photo: @BCCI Twitter)

India are pumped up to play an 'aggressive' style of cricket in the Test series against Bangladesh which is set to begin on Wednesday, December 14 in Chattogram. The Indian side is sweating it hard on the field and honing their skills as they eye World Test Championship Final.

A day before the first Test, the Indian team had the net session on Tuesday where all squad members pushed themselves to stay upbeat for the five-day challenge.

Former India skipper Virat Kohli was also seen having a net session where he faced many bowlers including spinner Axar Patel. The star batter smashed Axar to a giant six during the session which left everyone in awe of his batting.

After failing to score big runs in the first two ODI, Kohli returned to scoring with a 113-run knock which also ended his three-year-long century drought in ODIs. The 34-year-old will look to continue his form in the longest format of the game which he refers to as his favourite style of cricket.

Going into the first Test, India will be without the services of Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Abhimanyu Easwaran as Rohit's replacement for the first Test while fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat added to India’s squad for the Test series.

Rohit's thumb injury has ruled him out of the first Test while the call on his availability for the final Test will be taken later.

In absence of Rohit, opener KL Rahul will captain the side for India.

"There is a Test championship (final) qualification so we will also have to be aggressive. We know where we stand and what we need to do to qualify for the final," Rahul had said.

India's updated squad for Bangladesh Tests: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.