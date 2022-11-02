IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: Players To Watch Out For In India's Key Clash With Bangladesh

TEAM India will today clash with Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh in a key fixture in the ongoing T20 World Cup. A win today will ensure India's place in the super-four stage of the marquee event. After a 5-wicket loss against South Africa earlier this week, India is at the second position in the points table with four points in three matches, while Bangladesh is at the third position with three points.

T20 World Cup 2022, India Vs Bangladesh: Players To Watch Out For:

While for team India, all eyes will be on Virat Kohli who has so far scored the most runs for the team (156 runs in 3 matches) including two half-centuries against Pakistan and Netherlands.

Another player to have a special mention here would be Suryakumar Yadav who is just a little behind Kohli scoring 134 runs with two fifties in his 3 matches so far. He was last seen in the intense match against South Africa where he scored crucial 68 runs when all other Indian batters collapse early.

Skipper Rohit Sharma will also be the highlight of the match. Sharma is struggling to give a good start to India's batting and has so far scored only one fifty-plus score against the Netherlands.

KL Rahul's form is also a cause of concern for Team India, however, head coach Rahul Dravid has dismissed all rumours over his ouster from the playing XI and said that the team is backing KL Rahul in every way. KL Rahul has so far scored 4,9 and 9 in the three matches he played in the tournament so far with an average of just 7.33.

Meanwhile, pacer Arshdeep Singh has been impressive so far in the tournament by taking a total of 7 wickets in 3 matches. He has proved to be a key bowler for India in the power-play and death overs.