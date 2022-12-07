IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma Provides Update On His Thumb Injury, Says 'It Isn't Too Great'

India skipper Rohit Sharma while batting with his bandaged hand in the second ODI against Bangladesh. (Photo: BCCI Twitter)

India skipper Rohit Sharma's valiant fifty, which came with an injured thumb, went in vain as Bangladesh won the match by five runs in the second ODI and took an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chasing a moderate target of 272, Rohit did not open the innings for India as he suffered the blow on his thumb in the second over of Bangladesh's innings while fielding at the second slip. He went to the hospital for the scans and remain absent from the field.

The right-handed batter came in to bat at no. 9 as India were in dire need of him. However, his 28-ball 51* studded with five six and three fours wasn't enough to put his side over the line.

After the match got over, Rohit provided an update on his injury and mentioned that it's not great.

"It (thumb injury) isn't too great. Some dislocation and some stitches. Fortunately, not a fracture and so, I was able to bat," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

Further, talking about the match Rohit said India failed to capitalise despite taking six wickets inside under 20 overs.

"When you lose a game, there are positives and negatives. From being 69/6, allowing them to get to 270-odd wasn't a great effect from our bowlers. We started well but the middle overs and the back end is what's hurting us a lot. Happened in the last game as well. It's something we need to work on," Rohit said.

"Not taking anything away from Mehidy and Mahmudullah, was a great partnership but we also need to find ways of breaking such partnerships. In One-Day cricket, it's about partnerships and when you get those, you have to ensure that they are converted to match-winning partnerships. That's what they did," he added.

Chasing 272, India didn't have a solid start as Shikhar Dhawan (5) walked out with unusual partner Virat Kohli (8) in place of injured Rohit. In the middle overs, Shreyas Iyer played cautiously and kept India's hope alive before being scalped by Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 82.

Axar Patel too contributed run-a-ball 56 but the continuous fall of wickets from the other end made the target unachievable for the visitors despite Rohit's late blitz.

"If you get those 70-run stands, you need to convert them into 110-120 run partnerships for the team to win games, as it isn't easy for the new batter. Need to be braver in the middle," Rohit said.

"There are few injury concerns, we need to get to the bottom of this. Need to try and monitor them, because it's important to understand this. When they come to play for India, they need to be at more than 100 percent. We need to monitor their workload because we can't have guys coming in to play for the country half-fit," he added.