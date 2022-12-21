IND vs BAN: KL Rahul Suffers Blow On His Hand During Net Session, Batting Coach Provides Update Ahead Of 2nd Test

India vs Bangladesh Test: India's coach Rahul Dravid with captain KL Rahul during a practice session ahead of the 2nd Test match against Bangladesh, in Dhaka on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

India stand-in skipper KL Rahul suffered a blow on his hand while batting in the nets on Wednesday ahead of the second Test match against Bangladesh.

India are already without the services of opener and regular captain Rohit Sharma due to thumb injury. Rahul's injury could see India without their first-choice openers for the second Test.

However, batting coach Vikram Rathour is hopeful that Rahul will be okay for tomorrow's match.

"It doesn't [look serious]," Rathour said in his pre-match press conference. "He seems to be fine. Hopefully, he'll be okay. The doctors are looking at it, but hopefully he'll be okay."

Rahul sustained an injury during the throwdowns with Rathour at the end of his nets session. The opener was attended by the team doctor as the batter was seen rubbing his hand.

If Rahul will not be available for the second Test then vice-captain Cheteshwar Pujara will lead India on Thursday. In Rahul's absence, Abhimanyu Easwaran will get a debut cap after being named as Rohit's standby in the squad.

The top-order batter has been in prolific form this season. In his last tour with India A he smashed 141 and 157 in the two unofficial Test against Bangladesh A earlier this month. He also got runs under his belt in Vijay Hazare Trophy.

India have been struggling with injuries during the Bangladesh tour. On Tuesday, Navdeep Saini and Rohit Sharma were ruled out of the second Test.

India have a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after winning the first Test by 188 runs. The visitors suffered a 2-1 loss in the ODI series.

India's updated squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.

The second Test will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday, December 22.