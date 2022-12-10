IND vs BAN: Ishan Kishan Sets World Record, Smashes Fastest Double Century In ODIs

India batter Ishan Kishan on Saturday created a record for the fastest double-hundred in an ODI match during his majestic innings against Bangladesh in the third ODI of the ongoing series between the two countries. Kishan hammered Bangladesh bowlers all over the ZAC stadium in Chittagong to reach his maiden double hundred.

His innings included 9 sixes and 23 fours. Kishan's score was also the highest by anyone in Bangladesh. He has also become the fourth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Virendra Sehwag to hit a double ton in ODIs.

Batting first, India lost Shikhar Dhawan early, however, Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli steadied India's innings and stitched a 290-run partnership for the third wicket. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli also ended his 3-year-long drought to hit a century in ODIs after hitting an 85-ball ton. He also surpassed former Australia batter Ricky Ponting's record of 72 centuries in international cricket.

By the time Taskin Ahmed was able to get him out, Kishan had notched up 210 runs - joining Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman on the fifth-highest score in men's ODI cricket, 54 runs behind Rohit's record of 264.

Bangladesh beat India by five runs in their second one-day international in Mirpur earlier this week, sealing a 2-0 series victory with one game left to play. The two teams will also play two tests this month.