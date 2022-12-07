IND vs BAN, 2nd ODI: We Hope To Restrict Bangladesh To Decent Score, Says Rohit Sharma On Bowling First

India captain Rohit Sharma hopes that bowlers will perform well in the second ODI and restrict Bangladesh early after the hosts won the toss and elected to bat first at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur on Wednesday.

In a low-scoring thriller, India lost the first ODI by one wicket and trail the three-match series 1-0.

India made two changes in the playing XI as Kuldeep Sen had a stiff back while Shabaz Ahmed was replaced by Axar Patel, who was available for selection. Umran Malik comes in for Sen.

"We have to play good cricket and I hope bowling first now, we can restrict them to a decent score and bat well. We have two changes," Rohit said at the toss.

Rohit said the team had a discussion on how to adapt to these conditions.

"Axar Patel is back and he replaces Shahbaz Ahmed. Kuldeep Sen is not available for selection, so we have got Umran Malik in place of him. Going back to the drawing board and understanding how we need to play on this conditions, just the basic talk about what we need to do with the bat and how to handle certain bowlers. Had good training session yesterday, and hopefully we can come out and replicate those learnings," he added.

Bangladesh skipper Litton Das said, "We would like to bat first. Looks a good wicket, last game we saw it was difficult to bat in the second innings. We have one change. Nasum is playing and Hasan Mahmud is not playing. The boys are pumped up for this contest."

Teams:

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.

Bangladesh playing XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.