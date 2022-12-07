IND vs BAN, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma Suffers Blow On His Thumb, Taken To Hospital For Scans

India captain Rohit Sharma has been taken to the hospital for scans after he suffered a blow on his left-hand thumb in the ongoing second ODI against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. While fielding at second slip Rohit injured himself trying to stop the ball that edged off Anamul Haque's bat in the second over.

Rohit went off the field with his bleeding thumb and was seen in pain.

"Update: India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans," BCCI said in a statement.



Earlier, Rohit said he hopes that bowlers will perform well in the match and restrict Bangladesh to a decent score.

"We have to play good cricket and I hope bowling first now, we can restrict them to a decent score and bat well. We have two changes," Rohit said at the toss.

Rohit said the team had a discussion on how to adapt to these conditions.

"Axar Patel is back and he replaces Shahbaz Ahmed. Kuldeep Sen is not available for selection, so we have got Umran Malik in place of him. Going back to the drawing board and understanding how we need to play on this conditions, just the basic talk about what we need to do with the bat and how to handle certain bowlers. Had good training session yesterday, and hopefully we can come out and replicate those learnings," he added.

India made two changes in the playing XI as Kuldeep Sen had a stiff back while Shabaz Ahmed was replaced by Axar Patel, who was available for selection. Umran Malik comes in for Sen.