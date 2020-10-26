New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on Monday evening announced the squads for India's Australia tour 2020. Interestingly, the BCCI has picked opener Rohit Sharma in any of the squads. Rohit had recently got himself injured and was forced to miss couple of games for his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians. In Rohit's absence, KL Rahul will be the vice captain of the team in T20Is and ODIs while Ajinkya Rahane will be Kohli's deputy in the longest format of the game.

Apart from Rohit, veteran pacer Ishant Sharma was also not picked by the BCCI due to an injury. In his place, the selectors have picked Mohammed Sirag and Navdeep Saini in the Test squads. The BCCI has reportedly said that they will continue to monitor Ishant and Rohit's progress.

"Four additional bowlers - Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kartik Tyagi, Ishan Porel and T. Natarajan - will travel with the Indian contingent," the BCCI said in its official release.

Here's the Indian cricket team's complete squads for Australia tour:

T20I squad: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy

ODI squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

Test squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar, Ajinkya (vice captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

India will tour in the end of this year. The Men in Blue will play four Tests, three One Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals during their Australia tour.

Here's the complete schedule of India's tour of Australia 2020-21:

1st ODI: November 27 -- SCG

2nd ODI: November 29 -- SCG

3rd ODI: December 1 -- Manuka Oval

1st T20I: December 4 -- Manuka Oval

2nd T20I: December 6 -- SCG

3rd T20I: December 8 -- SCG

1st Test: December 17-21 -- Adelaide Oval

2nd Test: December 26-31 -- MCG

3rd Test: January 7- 11 -- SCG

4th Test: January 15-19 -- Brisbane

Shastri, coaching staff arrive in UAE

Meanwhile, India head coach Ravi Shastri and his support staff on Sunday arrived in Dubai and entered the bio-bubble. They will travel with the team directly from the UAE to Australia.

"The head coach and his team arrived yesterday. They are now in isolation and getting their three mandatory RT-PCR tests done. There is a separate bio-bubble created for the support staff along with Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari," news agency PTI quoted a BCCI official as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma