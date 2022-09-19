Ind Vs Aus: 'You'd Be Very Brave Man To Write Off Virat', Says Aaron Finch

Ahead of the first T20I against India, Australia skipper Aaron Finch heaped praises on Men in Blue star batter Virat Kohli and called him as the 'one of the greatest players of all time'.

Kohli has returned to form in the recently concluded Asia Cup where he also smashed his much-awaited 71st international century and accumulated a total of 276 runs including two fifties. Former India captain Kohli will be hoping to continue his form in the series against Australia and also to the next month's T20 World Cup.

"You'd be a very very brave man to write off Virat at any stage. He has shown for 15 years now, that he is one of the greatest players of all time. Particularly in T20 cricket, he is someone who has developed his game and grown his game over for such a long period. You are always trying to prepare to the best of your ability when you are coming up against Virat," said Finch during a press conference.

"He is superb, 71 international hundreds, that is just ridiculous, isn't it," he added.

When asked about attacking batter Tim David making his debut for Australia in the first T20I, Finch said, "We haven't finalised the XI yet, we are going to wait till we see the wicket today at the ground. But Tim has been super impressive in T20 cricket over a long period of time now. He is someone who we know has got the power, he has shown that all over the world where he has played. The fact that he has come into the squad with such a great attitude, he has been outstanding. He is a very good all-round package with his ability to bowl few overs. We are excited on what he brings to the squad."

Further, opening batter Finch shed lights on experienced Steve Smith's batting position in the series ahead of the T20 World Cup in Down Under.

"Yeah, he is free to play however he feels like, most likely he will bat at No.3 in this series with Mitchell Marsh being out. We know the quality Steve has got, he is one of the best players who has ever played the game over all formats," Finch said.

"We know the skill he has got and the game sense and the tactical mouse he has got, we are very confident that regardless of what role he has to play within the structure of the squad, he can do that," he added.

Australia squad: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.