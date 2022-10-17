IND vs AUS Warm-Up Match: Shami's 3 Wickets Off Last Over Help India To Beat Australia By 6 Runs

Defending 11 runs off the last over, Mohammed Shami stood up to the occasion and claimed three wickets while giving just four runs to bundle out Australia for 180 in 20 overs as India won the match by six runs at Brisbane Cricket Ground on Monday.

Shami came to the attack only in the last over of Australia's innings. He conceded four runs off his first two balls but later made a solid comeback as he picked three wickets off the last four balls and a run-out of Ashton Agar. The right-arm pacer returning to the Indian side after a months-long hiatus due to injury and COVID-19 returned with the figures of 3-4 from his sole over.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and asked India to bat first. KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav struck half-centuries to guide India to 186/7 in 20 overs.

Rahul took 33 balls to take his score to 57 laced with 3 sixes and 6 fours while Suryakumar's fifty came off 33 balls studded with a six and 6 fours.

For Australia, Kane Richardson was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped four wickets and conceded only 30 runs. Apart from him, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, and Ashton Agar scalped one wicket each.

Chasing 187, Aussies skipper Aaron Finch and Mitchell Marsh had a solid 64-run opening partnership before the latter was removed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 6th over. Marsh scored 18-ball 35 including two sixes and 4 fours. Steve Smith played a brief 11-run knock as was clean-bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal in the 11th over.

Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch build a 48-run partnership for the third wicket to guide their side close to the 150-run mark. Bhuvneshwar provided the fourth wicket to India as he sent Maxwell (23) back to the pavilion in 16th over. Australia were 145/3 in 15.3 overs. After that, they were reduced to 171/6 in 18.2 overs as they lost Marcus Stoinis (7), Finch (76), and Tim David (5) in quick succession.

In the last over, Shami fired his all cylinders to bowl out them at 180 in 20 overs. For India, apart from Shami, Bhuvneshwar picked two wickets while Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, and Chahal bagged one wicket each.