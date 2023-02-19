IND vs AUS: Twitter Celebrates As India Retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy After Win Over Australia In 2nd Test | Check Reactions

Sun, 19 Feb 2023 02:18 PM (IST)
RAVINDRA Jadeja's career-best 7-42 and combined with Ravichandran Ashwin to bundle out Australia for 113 and then class batting display helped India win the second test match against Australia by 6 wicktes in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Sunday in Delhi. India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series in another three-day finish.
With a set target of 115, after Australia were bowled out for 113 in their second innings, India completed the chase in 26.4 overs on the third day of the match. Soon after the astonishing match, Twitter was buzzing with congratulatory posts for the men in blue.
Cricketer Wasim Jaffer hailed the Indian side and wrote, "The reason behind India's home dominance is simple. Our quicks out-bowl their quicks. Our spinners out-bowl their spinners. Our spinners out-bat their batters.
Also, Irfan Pathan took to twitter and commented, "Australia keeps surrendering in the pitches where it requires different set of skills. Disappointing. Well done team India."
The reason behind India's home dominance is simple.— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14)
Our quicks out-bowl their quicks.
Our spinners out-bowl their spinners.
Our spinners out-bat their batters 😉 #INDvAUS #BGT2023February 19, 2023
Also, Suresh Raina hailed Jadeja for his stunning performance and congratulated him for his career-best figures.
What an incredible performance, you have been truly amazing with your magical spell @imjadeja Huge respect ✊ 🇮🇳#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/OPRzchc160— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) February 19, 2023
Australia had moments but India owned sessions.— DK (@DineshKarthik) February 19, 2023
Every match it looks even more difficult to stand against this Indian team.
Great win to retain the trophy one more time! 🇮🇳👏 @BCCI#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/0CrLc7itgq
One Twitter user wrote, "Never knew Australia can ball out in 114 from 65/1 🤭 Well Played India. Jaddu is a champion player. Axar is under process of another great all rounder. At last my salute to the great " KL Rahul" for his enormous contribution to put the team under pressure. Shame on u. #INDvAUS."
🏆 RETAINED! Congratulations to Rohit Sharma & co. on retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.— The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) February 19, 2023
💙 The trophy has been with us for over 5️⃣ years now!
📷 Getty • #INDvAUS #AUSvIND #BorderGavaskarTrophy #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/yutcDHXtnd
Moral of the story. It’s not the pitch. It’s India’s home domination. #INDvAUS— Ashwin Kumar (@ashwin_kumarV) February 19, 2023
India vs Australia in nutshell pic.twitter.com/Ommajvjjpx— Mr Jerry Antony Santos (@ggmu4231) February 19, 2023
What a terrific series win for #TeamIndia 👍— Subhashnayak (@Subhashanu1448) February 19, 2023
Gem of an innings from young K. S. Bharat 👏 and congratulations to @imVkohli on reaching yet another milestone
Compliments to The brilliant Indian spin troika for their all round performance 💥#IndiaVsAustralia pic.twitter.com/NrDlWNrLhp
World Test Championship Final, We Are Coming ...#INDvAUS || #BGT2023 pic.twitter.com/V8u2sQUpVm— Arman (@Arman61761280) February 19, 2023
#INDvAUS— Dr Gill (@ikpsgill1) February 19, 2023
Jadeja - Ashwin taking wickets pic.twitter.com/Gh0LJg0V3d
Another commented, "Ravindra Jadeja as always. MVP ! ⭐👏🏽🇮🇳👍🏽Comes back and shows why he's the best in this test team."