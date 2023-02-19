IND vs AUS: Twitter Celebrates As India Retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy After Win Over Australia In 2nd Test | Check Reactions

RAVINDRA Jadeja's career-best 7-42 and combined with Ravichandran Ashwin to bundle out Australia for 113 and then class batting display helped India win the second test match against Australia by 6 wicktes in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Sunday in Delhi. India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series in another three-day finish.

With a set target of 115, after Australia were bowled out for 113 in their second innings, India completed the chase in 26.4 overs on the third day of the match. Soon after the astonishing match, Twitter was buzzing with congratulatory posts for the men in blue.

Cricketer Wasim Jaffer hailed the Indian side and wrote, "The reason behind India's home dominance is simple. Our quicks out-bowl their quicks. Our spinners out-bowl their spinners. Our spinners out-bat their batters.

Also, Irfan Pathan took to twitter and commented, "Australia keeps surrendering in the pitches where it requires different set of skills. Disappointing. Well done team India."

Also, Suresh Raina hailed Jadeja for his stunning performance and congratulated him for his career-best figures.

What an incredible performance, you have been truly amazing with your magical spell @imjadeja Huge respect ✊ 🇮🇳#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/OPRzchc160 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) February 19, 2023

Australia had moments but India owned sessions.



Every match it looks even more difficult to stand against this Indian team.

Great win to retain the trophy one more time! 🇮🇳👏 @BCCI#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/0CrLc7itgq — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 19, 2023

One Twitter user wrote, "Never knew Australia can ball out in 114 from 65/1 🤭 Well Played India. Jaddu is a champion player. Axar is under process of another great all rounder. At last my salute to the great " KL Rahul" for his enormous contribution to put the team under pressure. Shame on u. #INDvAUS."

🏆 RETAINED! Congratulations to Rohit Sharma & co. on retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.



💙 The trophy has been with us for over 5️⃣ years now!



📷 Getty • #INDvAUS #AUSvIND #BorderGavaskarTrophy #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/yutcDHXtnd — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) February 19, 2023

Moral of the story. It’s not the pitch. It’s India’s home domination. #INDvAUS — Ashwin Kumar (@ashwin_kumarV) February 19, 2023

India vs Australia in nutshell pic.twitter.com/Ommajvjjpx — Mr Jerry Antony Santos (@ggmu4231) February 19, 2023

What a terrific series win for #TeamIndia 👍



Gem of an innings from young K. S. Bharat 👏 and congratulations to @imVkohli on reaching yet another milestone



Compliments to The brilliant Indian spin troika for their all round performance 💥#IndiaVsAustralia pic.twitter.com/NrDlWNrLhp — Subhashnayak (@Subhashanu1448) February 19, 2023

Another commented, "Ravindra Jadeja as always. MVP ! ⭐👏🏽🇮🇳👍🏽Comes back and shows why he's the best in this test team."