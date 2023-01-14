'Ranji Trophy Performances Should Be First Criteria For Test Selections': Irfan Pathan On Sarfaraz Khan's Exclusion

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan lashed at the selection criteria of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after the in-form Sarfaraz Khan was not picked for the Australia Test series.

BCCI on late Friday announced the squad for the first two Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. In-form white-ball batters Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan earned their maiden Test call-ups for the opening two games of the series.

In absence of injured wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, Kishan will give more balance to the side while Suryakymar has to fight for his spot in the playing XI. KS Bharat is also named in the squad as a backup keeper.

Former India left-arm pacer Pathan criticised the selection committee for neglecting the consistent performances of Sarfaraz in the domestic circuit especially in the Ranji Trophy, the country's elite first-class tournament.

Taking to Twitter Pathan wrote, "Ranji trophy performances should be the first criteria for test selections!"

Ranji trophy performances should be the first criteria for test selections! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 14, 2023

Sarfaraz accumulated 982 runs in the 2021–22 Ranji Trophy at an average of 122.75 including four centuries and two half-centuries. His top score in the season was 275. In the current Ranji Trophy season, the batter scored 431 runs with the help of two centuries and one half-century.

Social media users also came in support of Sarfaraz after he was excluded from the upcoming Test series.

Jasprit Bumrah will miss the opening two Tests of the series due to back stiffness which ruled him out of Sri Lanka ODIs.

The first Test between India and Australia will be played at Vidharbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on February 9.

India squad for first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja (subject to fitness), Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.