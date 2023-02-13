'India Got A Really Strong Lower-Order And We're Going To Be Challenged By That', Says AUS Coach

After getting outclassed by an inning and 132 runs in the first Test, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald feels that India's strong lower-order will be a challenge for them in the three remaining Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India have depth in their batting line-up as no.9 batter Axar Patel hit 84 runs while tailender Mohammed Shami contributed 37 to take the score to 400/10 in Nagpur. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, coming in at no. 7, played a knock of 70 runs after skipper Rohit Sharma slammed a century in the match.

"Their (India's) lower-order batting is also going to be a differentiator in this series in (Ravindra) Jadeja, (Axar) Patel and (Ravichandran) Ashwin… they've got a really strong lower-order and we're going to be challenged by that," McDonald told SEN Radio on Monday.

"They're no doubt going to have more runs available to their lower-order than ours, so we've got to try to work out how to break even in that sense," he added.

Visiting coach still believes that they have got the right planning and preparation for the tour and have the chance to bounce back in the four-Test series which India lead 1-0.

"I think if you start to shift and change dramatically and too quickly you start to get lost. Clearly, we're disappointed with our first-up performance, we are realistic though, it's a four-Test series so there's a long way to go," McDonald said.

"The planning and preparation that went into it, we still feel that can work and we've got some quality players in the change room that can get us back on the right side."

Commenting on the first Test's humiliating loss, McDonald asserted that Australia failed to carry their first innings after winning the toss which mounted pressure on them.

"India put us under extreme pressure, we didn't maximise our first innings and when you get behind in the subcontinent it's a long way back and things can happen fast and that's what we saw play out.

"(The third day's) play is probably a reflection of not maximising that first innings after winning the toss," he added.

The second Test of the series will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, February 17.