'In IPL 2022, People Got To Know I Wasn't Relaxing In Off-Season': Umesh Yadav

Ahead of the first T20I against Australia in Mohali tomorrow, veteran pacer Umesh Yadav's inclusion in the India's squad as a replacement of ace fast bowler Mohammed Shami is a burning topic. Umesh will get to play his first white-ball game after a gap of over three years which has shocked everyone beacause he was not in the scheme of things in India's limited-overs format.

The 34-year-old will replace Shami after he tested positive for the COVID19. Shami was also making his come back in India's squad after missing the Asia Cup and tours of West Indies and Zimbabwe. He is expected to return in home series against South Africa.

The biggest reason for Umesh's induction in Men in Blue's squad is his IPL 2022 and county performance for Middlesex where he spent couple of months to keep his body in agile. The right-arm pacer bagged 16 wickets in 12 matches for KKR while in the Royal London Cup he picked 16 wickets in seven matches which included a fifer as well.

"I did not play any white-ball cricket after playing for RCB in IPL 2020. I was doing well, practicing well, but I did not get the chance to express myself. Uske pehle kisiko pata hi nehi tha (No one was aware of how I was doing in the nets). Everyone got to see how well I was doing when I played for KKR in IPL 2022. People got to understand that I was not just relaxing in the off season," Umesh told journalist Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel after his selection in India's squad.

"You could say that I was lucky, because not many matches were happening in India because of the rain, so got lucky with the Middlesex offer. I knew that only practicing and not playing any matches won't amount to anything. When you play, your body remains in that environment, your muscles stay loose and you are more agile. I was enjoying my county stint, the weather in England is good," he added.

India will take on Australia in three-match T20I series in a build up to upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. The first match will be played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on Tuesday, September 20.

India squad for Australia series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.